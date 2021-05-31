This router with WiFi 6 makes the most of your connection, and now it costs only 34 euros in the Huawei store | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If the router you currently have is slow, it does not reach all the points of your house or it cannot with the saturation of devices connected to the network, this Huawei router comes to give you the solution and for less than 100 euros.

The Huawei Days have kicked off and from May 24 to 30, the Chinese company is offering a lot of discounts on computers, tablets, mobiles, headphones and much more.

One of the most interesting is, without a doubt, the AX3 Wi-Fi 6 router that lowers its price about 40 euros to leave it at an interesting 34 euros that are very worth it.

Roughly: total improvement in signal strength and speed, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC connectivity to connect mobiles and a truly comprehensive control application for Android from where you will be able to control all kinds of parameters.

This WiFi router features WiFi 6, the latest standard available. In addition, you can connect your devices with just one touch thanks to NFC and Huawei Share.

Total improvement of your internet speed and much better connectivity

If you have a bad connection at home, this may be because you have a very old router or your house has a specific shape that prevents the signal from reaching all the rooms in the house optimally.

If this happens to you, the AX3 Wi-Fi 6 router solves all these problems with a radical improvement in signal strength and speed to match..

What’s more, It also comes to solve the saturation of devices, an increasingly common problem due to the amount of peripherals that suck from the network and that make the router not give more of itself.

Speaking of numbers: in the back we have one 1,000 Mbps WAN port and three 1,000 Mbps LANs, something more than enough for any type of download that you do from the console or so that you can enjoy any streaming series or game in the cloud without any problem.

What’s more, the router automatically handles the 2.4 GHz (574 Mbps) and 5 GHz (2,402 Mbps) bands, so that at all times it diverts the correct signal to each type of device and achieves very powerful upload and download speeds.

Huawei’s AX3 Wi-Fi 6 is a frankly complete product that you have right now at a very tempting price and that will give you just what you need: better connectivity, much faster downloads and say goodbye to device saturation.

