This Roomba i3552 robot vacuum cleaner empties automatically and now costs € 320 less on Amazon | Technology

IRobot’s most advanced robot vacuum cleaner can automatically clean the inside after each pass through your home.

There are many robot vacuum cleaners that you can choose from right now. There are very cheap ones that barely exceed 100 euros, up to thousands of euros. It all depends on the technology they include, autonomy and other elements such as the brand. But right now this iRobot Roomba i3552 It can be one of the best bargains of the day.

This Roomba i3552 is a robot vacuum cleaner that in addition to being able to clean your house whenever you want, it also cleans itself automatically on the inside.

Right now you can get it on Amazon for only 379 euros, not bad considering that it cost 699 euros.

Smart robot vacuum cleaner with Dirt Detect technology, WiFi connection, programmable via mobile application and compatible with Alexa. Its base empties the dirt tank automatically for minimal maintenance.

That’s right, the discount is almost 50% and you will save 320 euros that will stay in your pocket. Compared with the price of other robot vacuum cleaners of the same range, it is possibly the best price that will be achieved in this same model.

The magic of the Roomba i3552 is that it has a base that in addition to recharging its battery has a second larger tank that vacuums the inside of the robot. This way you won’t have to clean it after each pass.

The robot learns from your routines and is programmed automatically so as not to disturb, for example when you are away from home working. The battery lasts about 90 minutes and when it is low it returns to the base and when it is at 100% it will start where it left off.

Forget about cleaning your robot vacuum cleaner in good time

The smart bin cleaning feature of this iRobot Roomba i3552 is something that a lot of people missed about these robots. Although they can take two to three days to clean before filling, being able to self-clean is very convenient.

The charging base is itself a bagged vacuum cleaner where all the dirt collected by the robot ends up. In this way, you will only have to clean that second tank every few weeks, taking into account that the robot works every day.

In this way, if you are allergic to dust, you reduce your exposure to the dust that it releases when cleaning it.

This discount on the iRobot Roomba i3552 is very rare, it is a 320 euro discount that is applied automatically, without the need for codes or promotions.

The problem is that it is a limited offer and ends in a few days. You can get it for only 379 euros on Amazon with free shipping.

