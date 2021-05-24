This Roomba has a 55% discount on Amazon, an irresistible bargain if you are looking for a new robot vacuum cleaner | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have a robot vacuum cleaner and you are looking for a leap in quality or if you are simply looking to buy your first robot, now there is an iRobot model, a Roomba, which has a more than interesting discount on Amazon.

Having a robot vacuum cleaner at home is something more and more common, something normal if we take into account that many times we do not have the time necessary to sweep, vacuum or scrub, precisely the tasks that these devices are in charge of, very fashionable in the last years.

Not all are the same, yes. In Spain there are probably two brands that dominate: the Valencian Cecotec, with several low cost models; the other is iRobot with the well-known Roomba, which usually have a higher price, although there are also offers to buy some of their robot vacuum cleaners.

One of them is available right now, and that is Amazon has lowered nothing more and nothing less than 55% the Roomba 966, a high-end model That suddenly happens to cost only 359 euros, quite a bargain.

This robot vacuum cleaner is especially powerful and has an advanced navigation system, which detects dirt and removes it more quickly. In addition, it has voice control and programming option.

There are many Roomba for sale, although this one is quite balanced in value for money, especially now that it is much cheaper than normal on Amazon.

Shipping is totally free to any part of Spain for all buyers, as always in Amazon orders of 29 euros or more. If you also have Prime, you can receive it in just 24 business hours.

If you are not, you can take the opportunity to sign up for the trial month before placing the order. It has no commitment to stay and you can cancel the test at any time.

Personalized suggestions, smart navigation and virtual assistant

There are many aspects to assess when buying a robot vacuum cleaner, although it can be said that this Roomba 966 fully complies with all of them, both in power and vacuuming capacity as well as in autonomy and precision.

It has two anti-tangle rubber side brushes, which make it a good option if you have pets at home, but also if there are carpets or rugs.

Its navigation with Dirt Detect is one of the best on the market, a brand from the house of iRobot, one of the reasons why its models are highly valued worldwide.

We have prepared the definitive guide if you want to buy a robot vacuum cleaner that keeps the house clean, here you will find everything you should take into account.

With more than an hour of battery life, it has enough rope to vacuum a medium or large home, although in any case it returns to the base when the level drops too low, then resuming the cleaning from where it left off.

Smart navigation is used to recommend some routines and schedules to schedule cleaning, for example when you are away from home.

