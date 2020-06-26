In times of health crises, natural disasters, or wars, electricity can save many lives. With Rapid Roll you can deploy a solar power plant anywhere, in less than 2 minutes.

Solar panels are evolving to the point that they are becoming lighter and more manageable. This allows you to do things like Rapid Roll, a roll-up solar power plant that can be deployed in less than 2 minutes.

The British company Renovagen has developed a technology of roll-up solar panels that allows storing a strip of more than 20 meters of solar panels in the cargo space of a van.

In less than two minutes, two people or a vehicle with a hook can deploy these roll-up solar panels to create a solar power plant capable of generating electricity to power a 120-bed hospital. You can see it in this video:

Rapid Roll, which is what this system is called, stands out for its modular design. All the wiring is inside the flexible panels. You just have to connect a cable to the batteries that store the electricity generated by sunlight, and press a button to start it. No technical knowledge is required.

Each of these strips is capable of storing up to 11 kW of electricity. Connected batteries store up to 120 kWh. They can also be connected panel lines in parallel, to create portable solar power plants of the desired size.

As we have mentioned, each line of roll-up solar panels is stored in a container that can be transported in a van, trailer or helicopter, so it is easy to deploy a photovoltaic solar plant, literally anywhere.

Renovagen has developed Rapid Roll with the idea of ​​using as an emergency electricity generator during natural disasters, refugee camps, and other extreme situations. But it can also be used in military missions, mining, agricultural plantations, music concerts, mass events, or as an electric car charging station. Each Rapid Roll can recharge two electric cars simultaneously.