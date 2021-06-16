This robotic finger from MIT with a special “fingertip” is a candidate for a buried bomb detector

Metal detectors are not everything when it comes to finding objects, especially if they are not made of metal. Or if what we want is to determine the shape, something that has been achieved MIT’s new robotic finger.

The fact of speaking of a finger and not of a robotic arm is for this intention that be able to penetrate granular material like sand, rice or the like. It is a project that will be presented at the International Symposium on Experimental Robotics and the researchers consider that it may be a useful technique for the detection of buried objects, including bombs.

Dig and see, but with a lot of technology behind

The Digger Finger (“digging finger”, as it is called) is a work by Radhen Patel, the project’s chief researcher and postdoctoral student at MIT’s CSAIL (Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory), and other researchers from this and other laboratories, finding scientists specialized in subjects such as artificial intelligence or even the brain and cognitive sciences. To put it in context, they explain that until now it has been easy for robots to identify discovered objects, such as the robotic hand that we saw here, but that the moment they are buried, things go to another level.

In that sense they created the Digger Finger, going to think from hands to fingers. When it comes to rummaging, the versatile thing is the fingers and claws, not a hand, so they started with that idea.

The Digger Finger has a pointed head that incorporates touch sensors to identify the object. In the tests, the robot was able to enter a granular medium (sand and rice) and correctly detected the shape of buried objects, with greater definition than other previous attempts such as ultrasonic vibrations, they say.

For the sensors they turned to one called GelSight, which consists of a camera and LEDs covered by a gel and a membrane, which deforms when objects press against it. The lights shine through the gel to the membrane, while the camera picks up the reflection pattern from the membrane.

This is collected by a computer, which by means of computerized vision algorithms extract the 3D shape from the contact area. Although yes, they simplified the sensor and made it slimmer to avoid some inconveniences, achieving a tactile membrane of 2 square centimeters.

Regarding the structure, the challenge was partly to avoid the complications of a granular medium, such as it may be that some of the grains interfere with the joints and could block any part. To avoid it, added a vibration motor, which according to Patel worked well as long as they were fast.

As we said at the beginning, the researchers believe that the Digger Finger can act as a detector for objects such as buried cables or pumps. According to UNICEF and other organizations, antipersonnel mines continue to be a problem when used in current war conflicts, so any tool that serves to detect them and facilitate their deactivation would be good news.

In fact, a few years ago we already saw an attempted bug-shaped bomb-sniffing robot. Although the fact that there must be contact leaves us with some doubts, we will see if they evolve it to a complete solution.

Image | MIT