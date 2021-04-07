This robot vacuum cleaner sweeps, vacuums, mops and scrubs for only € 129 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you need to be helped with cleaning your house and you would like to benefit from the advantages of a robot vacuum cleaner, take note because this offer interests you. This model sweeps, vacuums, mops and mops, and is on sale for only 129 euros.

The robot vacuum cleaner has already become an essential appliance in our homes. It provides an invaluable help to keep floors clean without any effort, and for this reason more and more people want to have it in their home.

Fortunately, today you don’t have to pay a lot of money to have a model with interesting features. An example is this sweeping, vacuuming, mopping and mopping IKOHS model is on sale right now for only 129.96 euros.

We talk about IKOHS Netbot S12, a basic robot vacuum cleaner that offers you the essential functions to comfortably keep your floors clean. It is at the height, for example, of the Conga 990 Vital, the simplest robot vacuum cleaner from Cecotec, which also costs 129 euros.

Robot vacuum cleaner that sweeps, vacuums, mops and scrubs. It has a suction power of 1,200 Pa and is suitable for all types of floors and fine carpets. It has an intelligent navigation system and can be controlled and programmed with its remote control.

For less than 130 euros, the Netbot S12 offers you the necessary features so that your floors always look bright. Has a suction power up to 1,200 Pa, it is suitable for all types of surfaces and fine carpets, and makes several passes through the same place to ensure effective cleaning. Equip a HEPA filter to retain dust and allergens, so it is indicated for allergy sufferers.

This robot vacuum cleaner from IKOHS has four cleaning modes so you can choose the one that best suits your needs at all times. Through its remote control you can program it 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Netbot S12 technology lets you know where you are at all times. It has gyroscopic sensors to avoid collisions and falls, and it is capable of cleaning all the spaces in your home in a fully automated way.

Regarding autonomy, its 2,000 mAh battery is capable of cleaning up to 100 minutes on a single charge. When it runs out of power, it returns alone to its base to recharge.

