In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Still don’t have a robot vacuum cleaner? It will not be because there are not enough affordable models on the market, between 100 and 200 euros, in stores such as Amazon Spain. However, few can compete on price with the low cost model that AliExpress sells.

It is a robot vacuum cleaner much cheaper than any other: it costs just over 21 euros. Yes, you read correctly, it costs very little, just a fraction of what is normal when buying a robot of this type.

This low cost robot vacuum cleaner has thousands of sales and favorable opinions on AliExpress. It has 1,800Pa of power and random navigation, plus two side brushes.

At this price we should add the scarce 2 euros for shipping costs, although it does not make the cost less competitive. Of course, keep in mind that it is shipped from Asia, so it will take about 4-5 weeks to arrive in Spain or any other country.

For 21 euros you can expect a very basic robot vacuum cleaner, although If you look at the hundreds of comments it accumulates on AliExpress, its benefits are surprisingly good. The 1,800Pa power can handle large and small particles and even pet hair, some users say.

It is clear that navigation is not as complete as other models that use lasers to measure distances and obstacles. In this case it is random, but if you do not mind that it takes longer to complete the cleaning, it does not have to be a problem.

Vacuum robots have evolved, and now in addition to sweeping and vacuuming floors, they also scrub. We have selected the best all-in-one robots: they sweep, vacuum, scrub floors and polish them. You will not have to worry about anything to have shiny floors.

Having said that, if you are looking for a robot that can clean your entire house effectively and efficiently, we recommend that you take a look at this robot vacuum cleaner buying guide with some suggestions. Today for just over 100 euros you can have a fairly competitive model.

Beyond the curiosity of being able to buy a robot vacuum cleaner for just over 20 euros, it is highly recommended to bet on one of these devices, capable of saving you several hours of work a week.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliated partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.