This robot vacuum cleaner at 317 euros will leave your house clean in just a few minutes, and it also scrubs | Technology

Thanks to the different robot vacuum cleaners that we have on the market, we can keep our home much cleaner while at the same time giving us more free time so that we can dedicate it to other tasks or entertainment, and if you are looking for the best in cleaning, you are interested in a hybrid robot vacuum cleaner that also has the ability to scrub, and we have found one that is perfect for you.

There is a lot of offer relative to multifunction vacuum cleaner robots on the market that can also scrub and not just vacuum, and those of the brand Roborock They are one of the best known and have found a niche in this competitive market, especially thanks to their good prices.

And that is why the offer to buy the Roborock S5 Max for only € 317.21 on Amazon is the best you can find, a device that is with more than € 26 discount and that leaves it practically affordable for most of the pockets.

The Roborock S5 Max robot vacuum cleaner is on sale at Amazon for only € 317.21, and it also scrubs

This Roborock S5 Max robot vacuum cleaner at € 317.21 on sale almost always sells out due to its popularity, and although right now it is said that it will be available on July 28, if you make the purchase not only you assure it, but that you probably have it even before then.

This robot vacuum cleaner, as we pointed out in our analysis, has great power under low noise, and in addition to vacuuming very well it also scrubs in an amazing way.

Regarding the suction mode offers a power of 2000 Pa that you can regulate through the dedicated application. In this way, you can adapt the robot vacuum cleaner to the type of floor, opting for each of its four power levels, ranging from maximum to silent.

In regards to your scrubbing mode integrates a 460 ml water tank capacity being able to complete up to two cleanings of our home if you have an average home.

It is, without a doubt, one of those hybrid robots that vacuum and scrub the cheapest on the market and above all with a very good user score, so in the end you would be making a sale purchase of a device that you are going to love due to its functions. .

