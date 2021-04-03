This robot uses ultraviolet light to kill viruses on airplanes | Technology

A company has created an imposing cross-shaped robot that is capable of disinfecting an airplane from viruses in just 13 minutes.

Technology is helping us to get out of the current COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible, and now Swiss-made robots are capable of using ultraviolet rays to eliminate viruses on board passenger planes, quickly And simple.

This ultraviolet-armed robot is being tested on Swiss aircraft and can help make air travel for months and years far safer than it is today.

Specifically, the Swiss company UVeya is testing the robots together with the airport services company Dnata which is based in Dubai, a technology being used inside the Embraer jets of Helvetic Airways, a charter airline owned by Swiss billionaire Martin Ebner.

Of course, they face the challenge of knowing whether the constant use of ultraviolet light can end up damaging the interior upholstery of aircraft. “It is a proven technology that has been used for more than 50 years in hospitals and laboratories so it is very efficient,” he says. Jodoc elmiger, co-founder of UVeya, as reported by Reuters. “It is a technology that leaves no trace or residue,” he adds. Three prototypes have also been built, one of which demonstrated his skills in a jet at Zurich airport.

Its operation is not much of a mystery since the robot’s lights are mounted in a cross-shaped frame projecting a slight blue glow as it slowly moves down the hall. Although it seems to be very slow, in all tests it is showing that in 13 minutes could sanitize a single-aisle plane.

They plan to commercialize these robots at around $ 15,930, and it would be one more measure that governments add to disinfect the interiors of planes, since they are rooms where passengers spend a lot of time locked up with each other.

And it is that traveling by plane will never be like before, but at least counting on this type of robots that are capable of disinfecting the interior of an airplane in just a few minutes will cause any virus inside to be eliminated instantly.