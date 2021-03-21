This robot, in addition to chasing you around the supermarket to get you to buy chocolate bars, collects data on purchasing preferences

Mars Wrigley, the company behind candy bars like Mars, Snickers or M & Ms has a new product, and it is not a candy bar. Is about Smiley, a robot that wanders through supermarkets trying to interact with consumers so that they buy their chocolates. But in addition to that it has another function, that of collecting data on shopping preferences in the store.





The robot has been put into operation at the moment in a store in New York as a pilot test. This is a ShopRite store and they have previously also experimented with special carts for example. Inside the store, the robot is full of chocolates for consumers to make impulse purchases while it interacts with them.

In addition to chocolate bars, the robot It is equipped with a LiDAR equipment that allows it to have autonomous driving and at the same time detect objects and people around them. Thanks to this, when it comes across people, it briefly chases them trying to interact with them by playing sounds or reacting to consumer actions.

Observing how the consumer buys

Understand consumer buying patterns it is essential for food stores and brands to make their products sell more. For this, many times there are staff inside the store pointing and taking notes about how consumers behave in the face of certain events. For example, they calculate if there is an increase in sales by placing a product at the beginning of the aisle or in the middle of it.

These buying patterns are some that the Smiley robot will also collect. Thanks to the built-in sensors and cameras, you can register within the store itself how customers behave while they are shopping. They hope that by doing so they can better understand how consumers interact with their products beyond the checkout box.

While Smiley is a robot that’s already running smoothly, it doesn’t mean we’ll see all the supermarkets jam-packed with robots anytime soon. It is a pilot test and its creators indicate that they will have to see how it evolves. In addition, much of the functions it will have if it succeeds will depend on how this test is developed.

Mars It is not the only company that is testing new technologies for supermarkets. Who is surely attracting the most attention in recent years is Amazon. Their ATM-less Amazon Go stores or stores that sell highly recommended products from the online store are proof of this. They are also testing with shopping carts that directly scan and charge what you put in or a payment method to pay with the palm of your hand.

Via | RIS News