This robot cleaner opens doors and uses the elevator to clean the entire hotel | Technology

Cleaning the bathrooms is one of the most thankless tasks that cleaning employees undertake. For this type of work, we do like robots …

Much has been debated in recent years about the controversial incorporation of robots to the labor market. With artificial intelligence and autonomous movement, virtually no job is safe.

But some tasks are more thankless than others. Cleaning of public toilets, is one of the most sacrificed. What if a robot takes care of it?

We introduce you to Somatic, an autonomous robot that cleans hotel and office bathrooms. He is able to open doors and use the elevator, to take care of the toilets on all floors. You can watch him work in this video:

Somatic uses depth cameras in order to create a 3D mapping of the toilet you have to clean.

With the recognition software, the difference between the floor, the toilets and the sinks. It is surprising how he is able to take different cleaning devices that he carries on his back.

He sprays toilets and sinks with disinfectant and water, and then dries them with a kind of vacuum cleaner.

Finally clean the floors with a mop. Like a robot vacuum cleaner that we use at home, it does not leave any corner uncleaned.

Somatic It is an autonomous robot, in all the extension of the word: moves on his own through the corridors and hotel rooms, and even is able to use the elevator, to change floors.

Interestingly, despite being a robot, has a work schedule and salary similar to any human worker: The manufacturer rents it, and charges $ 1,000 a month for 8 hours of work a day, 40 hours a week.

Somatic is already operating in some hotels and offices in the United States. They are a welcome help that cleaners will certainly appreciate.