This render shows what the Audi flagship would look like

The crisis that the Coronavirus has caused has deepened the economy from which it seemed we were emerging. The automotive sector It is one of the most damaged, especially in terms of sales. However, there are brands that are an exception, especially those that are positioned in the premium spectrum. One of them is Audi, that thanks to his new releases it has been able to weather the “storm” better than other rival firms.

Thanks to the offer of SUV’s and the mythical A3 Y A4 maintains a stable level of sales. However, one of its most mythical models seems to have fallen into oblivion. We refer to majestic A8, a natural rival of the also powerful BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Well, rumors indicate that to revitalize its sales the house of the four rings would be preparing a surprise. We refer to Audi A8 Horch Does the last name sound familiar to you?

The Audi A8 Horch would position itself as a rival to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Well it should …, especially since this name corresponds to the August Horch surname. Don’t you know this German industrialist and businessman either? Attentive, because in 1899 he founded the company in Cologne (Germany) Horch, the germ of what is today the modern Audi. Therefore, the top managers of the Volkswagen Group would have decided that the signature of the four rings (fruit of the union of Horch, DKW, Audi and Wanderer) return to its roots.

And it will do so to follow a strategy similar to that of Skoda with its more luxurious versions. The Czech house uses the surname of its creators (Laurin & Klement) and Audi would do the same with the A8 Horch. In this way, it could face one of the most exclusive premium sedans in the world, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. So with this idea in mind, Kolesa got down to business and created a couple of renders that would show its evolution.

As you can see in the renders, the Basic design lines of the Audi A8 Horch they do not vary excessively with respect to the more commoner versions of the range. Based on the extended wheelbase «L» body, it has used a larger grill with chrome vertical slats. The bumper also has different decorations finished in this material. These extend along the lateral line, especially the footrests and the profile of the windows.

A detail to highlight is located in the back door. If you do a little memory, you can remember what the horch logo. Basically it is an “H” crowned at the top with the letters that make up his name. Well, Kolesa has located this distinctive element in the rear door frame. Finally there is the rear, which although sober, also has differentiating details such as chrome details or optics.

There will be see if the Audi A8 Horch hits the market, although everything indicates that it would be like that. Patience…

