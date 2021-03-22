This remote and beautiful island in Scotland is listed for sale for just $ 110,000

If you’ve been saving and don’t know how to pay the $ 110,000 you’ve collected, an excellent option is to buy your own island in Scotland, where you will feel the fresh air and have an incredible landscape, whether it is to vacation, impress a girl, Or rightly, if a new pandemic arises that makes you stay home again, here you will have the space and tranquility you need.

This motif covers an area of ​​4.5 hectares, is known as Deer Island or Eilean an Fheidh and is located in Loch Moidart. This island is for those who like tranquility and solitude, as there are no neighbors or shopping centers, basically you will only be in several kilometers around, because the vendors say that “there is zero probability of intruders entering.”

Nestled on stunning and tranquil Loch Moidart on Scotland’s spectacular west coast. The uninhabited island lies inland of an extremely popular marine pond that is sure to attract investors from around the world. -Future Actions, company in charge of the transfer of the island

This seems to be a great opportunity, as not everyone can show off having their own island. Additionally, you will enjoy an incredible pint of this part of Scotland, in which you will not only connect with nature, but with yourself by serving the solitude that a location like this can give you. It is time to take out your savings and use them in little particular, like your own island.