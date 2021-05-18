this realme “Pro” plummets to 224 euros

If you are looking for an indestructible mobile, we leave you four options resistant to falls, water and dust.

The realme 8 Pro Can be yours for only 224 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. Of course, we are talking about the global version of the Chinese device, which arrives together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Asian smartphone arrives with a AMOLED display, one of the processors Snapdragon Qualcomm and 4 rear cameras, among other features. This is all you need to know.

Buy the cheapest realme 8 Pro

The realme smartphone incorporates a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel and Full HD + resolution. Your brain is one of Qualcomm’s gaming processors, the Snapdragon 720G. The realme 8 Pro also has 4 cameras on the rear and a battery of 4,500 mAh.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.4 ″ Full HD Super AMOLED screen + 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge at 50W 3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC

