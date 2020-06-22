In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Less than a year ago, the second landing of a Chinese brand in Spain occurred, at least of the Chinese brands that are willing to squeeze the price of their devices beyond what seems possible: realme, which came to compete from you to you in prices with Xiaomi, and it seems that you are getting it.

The realme 6 Pro, a phone with Snapdragon 720G as a processor and other features that make it stand out in the mid-range, recently added to its catalog of cheap mobiles, although the most significant is its price. Of the 321 € that it costs in Amazon Spain it goes to only 268 € on Ebay as soon as you apply the discount code PEBAYDAYS.

Despite having an affordable price, this realme phone has good features, such as fast charging at 30W, NFC for mobile payments and a Snapdragon 720G processor.

This code reduces its base price by an additional 5%, and that was already reduced from the original on Ebay, a store that lately has a very aggressive pricing policy.

This is a brand new and brand new mobile, not second hand or reconditioned. In addition you will not have to pay shipping costs since it is sent free from Spain, with delivery at home approximately in 1-3 working days.

It is quite a bargain if you look at its specifications, which are practically lacking, as luckily we could see first hand in the analysis of the realme 6 Pro, which ended with an excellent grade.

It goes without saying that its performance with the Snapdragon 720G is beyond doubt, but it also equips a Full HD + screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, something not very common, and less in this price range.

Not only that, but its fast charge is quite fast. In just 40 minutes you can have 40% of the battery completely ready, more than enough to last a day without too many problems.

They are about 30W of power in quick charge, usable with the charger that comes included in the pack, something that unfortunately does not include all brands.

It also has NFC for mobile payments, an increasingly common form of payment in our country and which you can use without any problems.

