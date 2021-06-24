this realme is one of the cheapest smartphones with 5G

The Chinese smartphone can be yours for less than 150 euros and with a good specification sheet.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer, you can take home one of the 5G smartphones from realme. The realme 8 5G is at your fingertips for 144 euros in its version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. You just have to apply the coupon 18 SUMMERALI to get you the best price.

The realme smartphone has a 6.5 inch screen, 4 rear cameras and a battery that reaches 5,000 mAh, among other interesting features. This is all you need to know.

Buy the realme 8 5G at the best price

The Chinese terminal arrives with a 6.52-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Inside it is one of MediaTek’s processors, the Dimensity 700. You will be able to move the applications of your day to day without problems, enjoy a good experience. This realme 8 5G also has 3 rear cameras and a battery of 5,000 mAh. As its name indicates, we are facing a 5G device, you will have the possibility to sign up for the new connectivity.

MediaTek Dimensity 700 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.52 ″ Full HD + 90 Hz IPS screen 3 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery 3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC and 5G

