This realme 5G is a bargain, it already costs less than 200 euros

The realme smartphone is one of the best buys at this price.

The realme X50 5G Can be yours for less than 200 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. We talk about his version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, you will not have space problems. All you have to do is apply the coupon 28VERANOALI before finalizing the purchase.

The realme smartphone arrives with a panel larger than 6.5 inches, a very high refresh rate and one of the Qualcomm “G” processors. These are its main characteristics, for less than 200 euros it is quite an opportunity.

Buy the cheapest realme X50 5G

The realme smartphone arrives with a 6.57-inch IPS panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Your brain is one of Qualcomm’s processors, the Snapdragon 765G. This realme X50 5G also has 4 cameras on its back and a battery that reaches 4,200 mAh. You can load it at full speed with its powerful 30W fast charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.57 ″ Full HD + 120 Hz IPS screen 4 rear cameras 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charge Side fingerprint reader, USB-C

If you want to know other attractive offers …

Charging …

Related topics: Phones, Deals, Realme

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our bargain channel @ chollosandro4all Join