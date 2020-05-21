Anyone who has ever had the pleasure of driving (or usually does) a convertible car, cannot deny that it is one of the purest best experiences when it comes to getting behind the wheel. The air, the sun or the sound in first person, on the surface. How about experiencing this with a Tesla Model 3? A priori it would seem impossible, since the Elon Musk company does not sell such a body, but another Californian company has dared to remove the roof of the Tesla sedan and the result is a unique electric convertible in the world.

The company in question is called Newport Convertible Engineering and has been dedicated to making convertibles where there are none for more than three decades; that is, to cut the ceiling of models that, from the factory, do not offer it as an option.

Tesla Model 3 convertible, transformation of Newport Convertible Engineering.

In the case of a four-door saloon, after this transformation the final Model 3 is somewhat peculiar. Its creators claim to have tried to maintain a design that is closest to the starting car, although the design it is not so elegant -or aerodynamic- like the original Tesla Model 3.

The California-based company like Tesla has outfitted the car with a canvas roof that can (optionally) be electrically folded behind the rear seats, just above the trunk. The cars that could most directly be compared to this transformation, being derived from a saloon (the Audi A5 Cabrio, BMW 4 Series or Mercedes C-Class Cabrio), all hide their roof under the boot.

Tesla Model 3 convertible, transformation of Newport Convertible Engineering.

Conversion work also includes an anti-tip arch at the height of the central pillars, which protects in the event of overturning and helps maintain structural integrity, and other Additional reinforcements to compensate for loss of torsional stiffness of the chassis.

All this work requires between 2 and 3 months, with a price that starts from $ 29,500 and it reaches 39,500 if you choose a fully electric folding roof. At the current change, we are talking about a conversion that ranges between 27,000 and 36,000 euros, to which we must add the price of the car.

Source: Motortrend

.