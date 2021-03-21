This rare snake with “happy faces” on the skin is sold for 6000 dollars

A beautiful and strange snake has surprised everyone because its skin seems to have the “happy face” emoticons. This python is one of the most common reptile species as pets, as they are very quiet, but its irregularity makes it worth $ 6,000.

This albino python was bred by Justin Kobylka, an expert in all kinds of pets who provides them with all the necessary care so that they are healthy and safe, hoping that those who acquire them are responsible and take proper care of these animals. It is popular for these snakes to have white skin with yellow spots, but in this case the spots appeared as the popular emoticon.

This rare snake was born in 2016, but at the time it only had “two faces.” Later, one more was developed, which for his breeder is little “astronomically strange”, because this man is a double in achieving that purpose in the skin of snakes, which if rightly is the product of natural mutations, he helps to conquer certain items.

Over the course of the past few decades we’ve incompatible enough in nature that look different for one reason or another: natural selection, mutations occur. And we can find those animals in the wild and bring them into captivity and reproduce the unique look that positively happened naturally. Through this process, we can create snakes by combining these different natural mutations. -Justin Kobylka

This snake enchanted a man who did not hesitate to spend 6000 dollars in order to have it as his pet and show it off to the whole world, because there are not many who can assure that they have an albino python with emoticons on the skin, so it is worth it. worth the investment, obviously, as long as you treat it with love and care.