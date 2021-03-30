this rare disorder could give an explanation

Despite the fact that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already announced that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine It is effective and safe and its benefits far outweigh its risks, the shadow of thrombi experienced by some vaccinated people continues to hang over it.

At the time, the EMA explained that for now there is no scientific evidence that there is a relationship between thromboses and vaccines. He also clarified that his panel of experts would continue to analyze the case closely and that thrombi would be included as a very rare side effect in the report card. side effects.

Now a scientist from the Greifswald University, in Germany, has given a possible explanation for these events. They wouldn’t exactly be a vaccine effect, but rather of own immune system, that he would react sharply against her. In fact, it is not an unknown topic, since something similar has also been observed with other drugs, such as heparin.

Detectives in search of a relationship between AstraZeneca and thrombi

During clinical trials of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, no higher rate of thrombi was detected than in the general population. In fact, there were more cases in the volunteers who received the placebo.

This led to them not being added to his list of side effects. However, when mass vaccination began in Europe, several cases began to be detected among people who had received the vaccines. The proportion was still very low, barely 22 people out of 3 million vaccinated.

But, just in case, it was decided to stop vaccination in some of the affected countries pending a EMA analysis. In parallel, autopsies were performed on the few patients who also died. It was, for example, the case of a Spanish teacher, who was finally found to have a genetic predisposition to strokes, which had nothing to do with coronavirus vaccines.

Chance seemed to be behind most of the cases. Even so, many scientists have continued to analyze this phenomenon. It is, for example, the case of Andreas Greinacher, who became interested in the topic of thrombi after he was contacted by a hematologist at the University of Vienna, concerned about the case of a nurse who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Immune system mistakes

The hematologist in question was Sabine eichinger. According to an article in the journal Science, this scientist was analyzing the case of a nurse who had come to the emergency room affected by strong stomach aches and nausea, a few days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The phenomenon detected occurs when such extensive coagulation is generated that platelets are depleted

Tests that were performed showed that he had a very low level of platelets. In addition, through computed tomography they detected various thrombi, first in the veins of your abdomen, and later in the arteries. She was already very serious and they could not do anything for her, so she died just a day later.

The situation caught the attention of Eichinger, since platelets are essential in coagulation and this is the one behind the thrombus formation. At such low levels, the thrombosis was difficult to explain.

However, there is a phenomenon in which this can occur. Is called disseminated intravascular coagulation and it occurs when an infection or certain pathologies, such as cancer, give rise to such extensive clotting that it ends depleting platelets. The patient did not have any of these problems, so it was ruled out. But there were more options. Something similar also happens with a rare phenomenon known as heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), which occurs when, when administering this anticoagulant to a patient, their immune system attacks it, generating uncontrolled clotting.

The problem is that the deceased nurse had not received heparin either. But the case was so similar that Eichinger decided to contact Greinacher, knowing that he was a good expert on the subject.

From heparin to vaccines

Greinacher’s first step was to contact members of the German and Canadian pharmacovigilance systems, who gave him the samples from eight patients with a similar situation after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In all of them, thrombi had been generated, in parallel with a decreased platelet levels. In addition, antibodies characteristic of HIT were detected in half. This led him to think that there might be a relationship.

If this is confirmed, it would be a treatable problem, as is HIT

To this day it is not known exactly why the healthcare system of a few people reacts against heparin. But there is a known treatment. If symptoms are caught early, can be treated with immunoglobulins, nonspecific antibodies that help stop the excessive activation of platelets, before they are depleted.

Greinacher has published his conclusions on this phenomenon, which he has baptized as Vaccine-Induced Immune Prothrombotic Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (VIPIT), in a study not yet peer reviewed. This leads to us having to take your results with much caution. He himself maintains in Science that he needs more research to be sure of his theory. So do not panic. If proven correct, this is a very rare phenomenon, which can be detected and treated.

It would be necessary to do an exhaustive follow-up of patients and their histories, in case they had a history of HIT. But it is not a reason to withdraw the AstraZeneca vaccine of circulation. In fact, even with the knowledge that HIT can occur, heparin continues to be given to people who need it. This is normal for drugs. They can cause a wide range of side effects, usually mild, but sometimes more serious. The important thing is to know that they can exist and have them under control. That’s what the pharmacovigilance systems.

