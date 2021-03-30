This Radix-Inspired Alliance Wants To Bring DeFi To 100 Million New Users

Decentralized finance has shown to the 1% that the masses need not remain subjugated to the will of the financial ruling class. Citizens around the world do not have to submit to a financial system that benefits a privileged few, but can use tools for financial freedom. With this spirit in mind, Radix has created the Goodfi Alliance, an initiative with the aim of improving the financial sovereignty of users by introducing them to DeFi applications.

Radix is ​​a decentralized ledger platform with a focus on DeFi applications, so creating this group came naturally to the development team. Collaborating with some of the most influential entities in the space, AAVE, Chainlink, Messari Capital and mStable, this newly formed conglomerate plans to turn the legacy financial system around. Some of these projects compete within the same sector, and others are unique, so Goodfi will never promote a specific blockchain or DeFi platform. Instead, Goodfi will spread the potential of these technologies as a whole.

A three-pronged approach

With the intention of reaching 100 million new users who are willing to deposit at least a dollar in the DeFi universe, Goodfi has a lot of work ahead of it. Backed by some of the most successful investment firms and multi-million dollar cryptocurrency projects, the Goodfi team has a lot to offer in terms of expertise, time, money, and development capabilities. They are not limiting their ambition, which is a good sign of what is to come.

Goodfi will address many different stakeholder groups, each with unique challenges they must overcome to adopt DeFi. These groups are traditional financial users, the unbanked and disenfranchised, and established businesses and organizations. Goodfi will create different content and offer different methodologies depending on the group, but overall, Goodfi plans to proselytize DeFi using education, research and awareness.

Education, education, education

Education is essential for long-term success, one of the reasons any parent who wants their child to have a bright future emphasizes commitment to the cause. In the case of DeFi, this education will have to be comprehensive, as there is not much background to lay the groundwork. This means guiding users through blockchain, cryptocurrency, and DeFi topics, as well as helping users access digital assets with which to transact. Goodfi and its contributing members will regularly publish educational material to educate the masses about the opportunities, risks and potential that DeFi offers.

The next area Goodfi will focus on is research, an essential part of data-driven thesis development. Many of us get involved in the blockchain on a daily or weekly basis, so it is easy to forget that “normal” people still have no idea what decentralized finance is or what it can allow. The research will help clarify many of the concerns and questions that new users may have about the effectiveness of DeFi platforms. This will be good for everyone, as it will also challenge the assumptions that more seasoned veterans may have unintentionally made throughout their DeFi journey.

The final focus will be on DeFi awareness, a cornerstone for establishing the sector in general awareness. In just over a year, the total value of DeFi has skyrocketed to more than $ 40 billion, but this is but a drop of water in the financial sector. Awareness is about opening the eyes of users to the options before them, even showing them how they are regularly scammed by the powers of control, from the banks to the credit bureaus. Goodfi wants everyone to be more aware of the possibilities that truly fair and free markets allow, which are only available when centralized bodies have no more power than network users.

If Goodfi succeeds in reaching its goal of 100 million users by 2025, we are in for a wild ride.