This “Pro” smartphone from realme drops its price and is close to 200 euros

You don’t have to pay too much to get a great smartphone, this realme 7 Pro attests to that.

The realme 7 Pro is at your fingertips for just over 200 euros thanks to this AliExpress offer. The realme smartphone arrives with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Don’t overthink it, the offer is only available for a limited time.

realme 7 Pro, analysis: a good mid-range that convinces, but does not conquer

The Chinese smartphone arrives with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. Your brain is one of Qualcomm’s gaming processors, the Snapdragon 720G. The realme 7 Pro also has 4 cameras on the rear and a battery that reaches 4,500 mAh. You can load it at full speed with its impressive 65W fast charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.4 ″ Full HD Super AMOLED screen + 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 65W 3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC

