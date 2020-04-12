Every smartphone knows where you are if you are its user. It does not matter whether it is Android, iOS, Windows Phone or Blackberry: they all incorporate GPS geolocation and proximity functions to know your location. The reason? Be more efficient, remember where you go on a daily basis to help you by telling you the traffic situation, the weather, and a wide range of other aids under the heading of ‘improving the user experience’. But some people think that so much control is excessive.

iPhone, stop following me

Like Android or Google, iOS has its own system to record and categorize our movements with numerous details, such as the date and time, as well as the number of visits and the time we have been in each place. According to OSI, Apple clarifies that “this collected data is only used to improve services and user experience, and that under no circumstances will it be used for commercial purposes.”

But if we are not convinced and we are concerned about our privacy, we can end this monitoring by fiddling with a couple of terminal functions: Location and GPS.

Some apps require that activate the Location function to function. The first time an app needs to access your information from the Location function, a notification will appear asking you for permission to do so. And you can choose:

– Allow to authorize the app to use Location information as needed.

– Do not allow to deny access.

– Ask the next one to choose Enter Always when using the app, Allow once or Do not allow.

Deactivate the Location function in an iOS app

What we are going to do to prevent the iPhone from following you is to teach you how to manage the location permissions of the apps you have on your mobile and require it. By preventing the app from accessing the location permission, it won’t keep the addresses and places we go to. For it:

1- Go to Configuration> Privacy> Location.

2- Make sure that the Location function is activated. If it is, the list of applications that access your location can be consulted

3- Scroll down until you find the app.

4- Tap the app and select the appropriate option:

Never: Denies access to Location information.Ask next: With this option, you can choose between Always when using the app, Allow once or Do not allow.When using the app: Allows access to Location information only when the app or one of its functions is visible on the screen. If an app is set to When using the app, you can see that the status bar turns blue with a message that the app is actively using your location.Always: Allows access to Location information even if the app is running in the background.

If disabled, for emergency calls, to aid response efforts, and for security reasons, you can use the location information of your iPhone / iPad even if localization is disabled. If you want to reset the location settings to factory default, go to Settings> General> Reset> Reset location and privacy.

Thus, apps stop using your location until you give them this permission again.

Delete Location Registry

Another thing that OSI advises is unregister important locations you have on the iPhone, and for this:

1- Go to Settings> Privacy> Location> System services> Important places.

2- Here you can disable / enable the option of Important places.

3- For Delete history you must go to the bottom of the list or access the desired location and proceed to its deletion. Important: you must enter the security code or use Touch ID or Face ID.

4- If you start iCloud session will also delete important locations of devices where you logged in with the same Apple ID.

Clean Apple Maps

Like Google Maps, if you use Apple Maps the function will stay with the places you’ve gone and moved. You can also erase recent destinations and search history from the Maps app, by doing this:

1- Open the application Maps.

2- Touch the ptop art of search bar and swipe up to see the search card.

3- Then slide your finger to the left over the entrance and select the Delete option.