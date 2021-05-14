this premium epilator, with 200 euros discount

Philips Lumea Prestige, in operation. (Photo: Philips / Amazon)

Pulsed light hair removal is gaining more weight every day in beauty rituals. Where before there was only the possibility of going to a center to have lasting results, now there is a whole catalog of devices that ensure optimal ‘home’ hair removal for a long time. One of the best sellers is the Philips Lumea Prestige, which can be purchased for a few days on Amazon with a 200 euro discount.

This pulsed light epilator usually costs almost 600 euros, but can now be purchased for 348.99 euros, comes with the Philips warranty and is backed by its sales figures and its ratings: it ranks fourth among the best sellers (despite that its usual price is not the most accessible in the category) and it maintains almost 5 stars of valuation.

The strength of the Philips Lumea Prestige is clear: it promises to reduce visible hair by 92% in just 3 sessions. Other pulsed light epilators ensure results after a greater number of sessions or are not so close to hair loss; Lumea Prestige, on the other hand, is clear about the objective of its users.

Philips ensures that the pulsed light technology in your device has been developed by professional dermatologists for safe use. Lumea Prestige also includes the SmartSkin system “which automatically identifies the appropriate intensity for your skin tone and hair,” says the manufacturer.

More reasons to take advantage of the 200 euro discount? Philips Lumea Prestige is one of the few pulsed light epilators that comes equipped with 4 curved attachments to achieve the best results in four areas of the body: face, armpits, groin and torso. It also includes a precision trimmer.

Those who have already used it highlight

