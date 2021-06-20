this precious Xiaomi has an exclusive discount on AliExpress

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a discount of 125 euros in AliExpress, but only if you apply this exclusive coupon.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, one of the lightest mobiles recently launched, its price plummets to 224 euros in AliExpress. Of course, this offer is not available first when you go to buy the device, you have to apply the exclusive coupon 38EARLY. We talk about the 128GB version, which has an original price of 349.99 euros, so we can say that the Mi 11 Lite has a more than interesting discount.

Xiaomi’s mobile phone has a beautiful design, slim and light, that falls in love at first sight. Another of its benefits is its AMOLED screen, along with good performance under a chip Qualcomm Snapdragon. What’s more, arrives with Android 11, something that is always positive. If you want to know more offers like these, subscribe to our Explica.co bargains channel on Telegram. Of course, we recommend you keep an eye on Amazon Prime Day 2021, as it promises incredible discounts.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite at the best price

We already told you in its analysis, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is one of the thinnest and lightest smartphones that we have tested in recent years. To this point in favor we add the screen, technology AMOLED, 6.55 inches, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate which, in short, looks great. The performance is also positive, since the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G makes a perfect tandem with 6 GB RAM. In terms of storage, the mobile integrates 128 GB of storage.

The main camera of the Mi 11 Lite, 64 MP, offers very good results. It is accompanied by another two sensors: 8 MP ultra wide angle and 5 MP telemacro. Regarding autonomy, mount a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast charge to fully charge it in just over an hour. There are many benefits of this Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, so take the opportunity and use the coupon 38EARLY to take it just 224 euros on AliExpress.

