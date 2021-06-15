This powerful Xiaomi drops in price on Amazon, but only for a limited time

The Chinese device is one of the best purchases you can make at this price.

One of the latest high-end Xiaomi can be yours with 100 euros discount. The Xiaomi Mi 10T found on Amazon by 411 euros in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi device arrives with a screen that exceeds 6.5 inches, 4 cameras and one of the more powerful processors from Qualcomm. We tell you everything you need to know about him.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 10T at the best price

The Xiaomi terminal is made of glass and has a beautiful design that you can find in different colors. Its screen, with IPS technology, 6.67 inches and Full HD + resolution, is one of the best you’ll find on a Xiaomi smartphone with a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

The one in charge of giving life is one of the most powerful processors of today, the Snapdragon 865 of the American Qualcomm. On the back of the Xiaomi Mi 10T a module with 3 sensors: we find a 64 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel wide angle and a 5 megapixel macro.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 656 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ Full HD IPS screen + 4 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 33WUSB-C, NFC and 5G

If you want to take a look at other offers …

Charging …

Related topics: Phones, Offers, Xiaomi

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join