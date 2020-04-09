We continue in 2020 and although Android phones have more and more power, more premium designs and a better photographic section, the issue of batteries remains more or less the same. It is true that today practically all the most current smartphones endure the day of use without any problem, many times it is not enough.

Whether we are traveling, we spend all day watching series and movies or playing the best games for Android, sometimes we miss having a little extra autonomy. That’s what powerbanks are for, and they have undoubtedly become inseparable accessories for many users. Nevertheless we cannot deny that they are an attack on nature, with its plastics and batteries, in short some non-recyclable products. Luckily there are people who want to change this.

GOMI: the nature-friendly portable battery

A few weeks ago we told you about an investigation that was working to create portable batteries thanks to a fruit that curiously was the most stinky on the planet. A natural and non-polluting alternative that unfortunately it was far from coming true.

However, and until the above is effectively realized, today we present GOMI, a portable battery that is currently on Kickstarter and that promises to be the most eco-friendly powerbank ever created. It is a 12,000 mAh battery made with recycled products. As its creators report, the batteries used are purchased from companies that were going to throw them away so that in this way they can be given a second life.

According to the Kickstarter website, the GOMI portable battery can charge an iPhone X about 4.4 times, an iPhone 7 about 6 times, a Samsung Galaxy S20 about 3 times, and a Galaxy S8 about 4 times, that is to say an average of four or five times any current telephone.

Best of all, when its lifespan has come to an end and before you throw it away, we just need to get in touch with its creators and they will collect it at no cost to collect and recycle it. In this way we avoid generating unnecessary waste and contribute to the care of the planet.

Available in three colors (gray, red and blue) each GOMI battery has different drawing patterns so there is no one product like the other. It also allows charging up to two devices at the same time, whether it is two smartphones or a smartphone and a tablet, which is perfect for those trips we have planned or for times when we do not have plugs near us.

Actually all these initiatives seem really interesting to us and more if they help the planet. We are possibly at the moment in our history that we generate the most technological waste so there is never more ecological projects like these. Surely buying portable batteries from other brands such as Xiaomi will be much cheaper for our pocket and our economy but … Why not think more about the planet and not so much about ourselves?

