This portable air conditioner is cheaper than Lidl’s and is perfect for beating the summer heat | Technology

Do not resign yourself to being hot this summer! Say goodbye to high temperatures with this portable air conditioner: it’s even cheaper than Lidl’s, it doesn’t need installation and you can use it in any room in the house.

To this day, if you are hot at home in summer it is because you want to. Gone are the days when air conditioners were very expensive, since right now you can find countless inexpensive models ideal for lowering the temperature of your home.

If you are looking for a cheap portable air conditioner, take note because this offer interests you. The SilkAir Home 7000 BTU from Creative Ikohs is on sale and you can buy it for only 178.95 euros, cheaper even than Lidl’s portable air conditioner, which is currently worth 199.99 euros.

The Ikohs SilkAir Home 7000 BTU usually costs 279.95 on the manufacturer’s website. On Amazon it costs 283.95 euros, and if we take a look at the price history we see that the lowest amount it has had has been 213 euros. Therefore, eIn the worst case, you save 34 euros thanks to this offer.

For less than 180 euros, this portable air conditioner is definitely worth it. If you still do not have an air conditioning system in your house, since summer is around the corner, you will have little chance of finding such a cheap portable air conditioner.

This appliance has a simple design to go unnoticed in the room and is equipped with wheels so that you can transport it from one place to another comfortably.

It offers you three functions: fan, dehumidifier (draws up to 17 l of humidity per day) and portable air conditioner. It has 7000 BTU, which is equivalent to 1800 frigories and two fan speeds that you can adjust according to your needs. In addition, it generates an air flow of up to 350 cubic meters per hour and offers you a coverage of up to 20 square meters.

The Ikohs SilkAir Home is operated using its remote control or through the physical buttons located on the device. Has a timer up to 24 hours and an alarm that alerts you if the water tank is full.

In addition, it includes a window air extraction kit consisting of an extension tube and a window adjustment bar.

