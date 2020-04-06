The German Autobahn is the only European highway with no generic speed limit, which in the era of social media and YouTube translates into numerous videos showing the latest cars on the market at the limit of their performance. The case at hand this time is the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the most functional version of the first electric in Stuttgart.

Porsche announces about 260 km / h of top speed for the Taycan Turbo S, but this video, in line with others that have emerged since the launch of the model, invites you to think that this figure may be somewhat conservative. The driver reaches 269 km / hour, above the official figures.

With a peak of 761 horsepower, it meets the announced 2.8 seconds for acceleration from 0 to 100 km / hour. It reaches 200 km / hour a tenth earlier than expected, in 9.7 seconds. The 250 kilometer / hour barrier falls after 17.8 seconds. How would prolonged stress affect your 412-kilometer range? We don’t know that yet.

As expected as an electric car, the absolute silence of the car is surprising when it is on the brink of its top speed. Only the friction of its tires is heard, which reminds us of the gravity of the moment. The stability and sobriety that emanates are the characteristics of high-performance cars.

The Porsche Taycan is the first electric in Stuttgart. One of the 2019 revelations, it accumulated 30,000 reservations before even its official presentation. The basic model is available in Spain from 108,337 euros, although to drive the Turbo S that appears in this video we have to contribute 189,528 euros.

The German brand has ruled out presenting a fully electric version of its Porsche 911, although logic invites us to think that this is something that will end up happening over the years. In the short term, what we will see will be a hybrid variant of the current 992 generation. It is not expected before 2022.

