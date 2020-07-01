Porsche announced the launch of a new version of the Taycan, the firm’s fully electric saloon and which will be around 100,000 euros.

The arrival of Porsche Taycan It was one of the most anticipated events in recent times, not only due to the fact that it was the first electric car from Porsche, but also due to facing up to established cars in the sector such as Tesla’s.

The German firm surprised by announcing that there will be a new variant of the Taycan on the market, it is the most economical model in the Taycan range, however, it does not mean that it has less benefits or poor performance in its driving.

The presentation of the new version of the Taycan took place in China and although it is not yet known whether it will be marketed outside the borders of the Asian country, Porsche revealed that its cost will be below 100,000 euros.

This version is the first to equip a powertrain by exclusively having a motor on the rear axle. This engine is capable of developing 300 kW (408 hp), and is associated with a 79.2 kWh battery such as the Taycan 4S. As for autonomy, the Taycan is capable of achieving 414 km with this configuration according to Porsche.

But that’s not all, the Taycan also offers a Plus version, which integrates a higher capacity battery that goes up to 93.4 kWh and a motor with 350 kW (476 HP). The autonomy for this version achieves 489 km.

According to the Motorpasión portal, the batteries can charge up to 800 V, managing to go from 5% to 80% of capacity in just 30 minutes. Porsche also announces the best energy regeneration capacity in its class, achieving up to 265 kW of recharge, being able to add 4 km of autonomy in a deceleration of 200-0 km / h.

The starting prices in China for these new versions of the Taycan start at 888,000 yuan for the basic version and 948,500 for the Plus version, equivalent to 111,860 and 119,481 euros, respectively, so you will have to wait for their arrival in Europe to confirm if it really will cost less than 100,000 euros.

