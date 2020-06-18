Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

It’s a fact that Heroes of the Storm has received less support from Blizzard in the past few months. Despite this, the company has no plans to abandon its MOBA, as it actually worked on a major update and a new character.

This time it was up to a popular and beloved Overwatch heroine to join the battles of Heroes of the Storm. Likewise, Blizzard presented a new Anomaly of the Nexus, mechanics that seek to renew and give a fresh air to the title.

Heroes of the Storm welcomed a new Overwatch character

The Heroes of the Storm community can now play with Overwatch’s Mei-Ling Zhou on the test servers. The heroine will use icy attacks to take down her enemies.

Among its basic abilities is Blinding Snow, which damages and slows down enemies with a snowball that hits a specific area. You can also use Blizzard, which deals 13 damage every 0.25 seconds and slows by 7%. The effect builds up to 35%.

Mei can use Skating to glide in a specific direction to repel and damage nearby enemies. His first heroic ability is Avalanche, which deals 220 damage and stuns opponents with a huge snowball.

Heroin can create a wall that traps heroes and holds them for a few seconds. The wall will melt and cause 75% slow for 3 seconds. Lastly, her trait is Cryonic, which will wrap her in an ice shield that will absorb 1104 damage. Below is the trailer for Mei:

A new Nexus Anomaly approaches Heroes of the Storm

Blizzard revealed details of Weather Phenomena, the new Nexus Anomaly from Heroes of the Storm. According to the details, strange meteorological phenomena appeared throughout the Nexus.

Thanks to this, the battlefield will change regularly due to the presence of storms, snowfall and fog. These and other effects will last for a few minutes before disappearing and then periodically occur again.

“The cycle is repeated periodically until the end of the game. While these weather events last, heroes can reap a unique benefit based on the type of event, ”Blizzard wrote. Below I leave you the effects of each meteorological phenomenon:

Storms:

Periodically hit all heroes with lightning bolts that increase movement speed and grant a lightning shield that damages nearby enemies

25% increased movement speed

Deals 64 damage per second to nearby enemies

The benefit lasts 8 seconds

Snowfall:

Heroes accumulate a small amount of shield periodically when not in combat

At first, the value of the shield is 28, but it gradually increases until it reaches 224

The shield lasts until it is destroyed or it stops snowing

Mists:

Heroes gain stealth after staying for a few seconds in a bush

After staying in a bush for 1.5 seconds, heroes gain stealth

Stealth lasts 40 seconds or until the hero attacks, takes damage, uses an ability, or clears fog

Heroes of the Storm is available for PC. Search this page for all the news related to the Blizzard title.