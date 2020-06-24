Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The launch of Party Royale or Fiesta campal in Fortnite was a great success. Epic Games decided to create this mode so that the entire community can enjoy special events of all kinds without distraction.

The company is already preparing several surprises that will arrive soon at Party Royale. One of them is a new concert that will bring back a popular DJ who previously played in the game.

The musician will offer another presentation and this time he will be accompanied by 2 special guests. If you’re excited about seeing a new concert in Fortnite, you should know that the event will take place this week.

When will the new Fortnite concert be?

Epic Games confirmed that Diplo will return to Party Royale. Now he will offer a concert in the company of Young Thug and Noah Cyrus. The DJ will release his latest album Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley.

The concert will take place tomorrow, June 25. The fun will begin at 8:00 PM, Mexico City time. This translates at 10:00 PM, Argentina time, and at 11:00 PM in Chile.

There is no need to enter the game in advance, as players will be able to get to the event even after it starts. Subsequently, on Monday, June 29, the concert will be repeated at 11:00 AM, Mexico City time.

Take your llama down to Party Royale and dance til you can’t no more cause Thomas Wesley is comin ‘to town. @ Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley with special guests @noahcyrus and @youngthug LIVE at the Main Stage June 25 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT pic.twitter.com/bqeMIA2aMe – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 23, 2020

To celebrate the premiere of the album, Epic Games will bring back some special skins, such as Muerte certera, Forajido, Río Grande, Frontera, Cuatrera and Nightlife. The skins and some gestures will be available starting today in the store.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and mobile. Find more information related to the Battle Royale on this page.