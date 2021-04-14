This planet is so hot that its atmosphere boils

The planet orbits a star that is twice as hot as the Sun, at a distance ten times closer than that separating the planet Mercury from our star. It barely takes a day and a half on Earth to complete the orbit and it sports a gigantic and glowing tail of gas as if it were a comet. Not surprisingly, it is subject to a very strong gravitational attraction from its star, which is why it is blocked by tides; the same face of the planet is continuously looking at its star, resulting in completely opposite temperatures on the day and night sides of the planet. The point is, only one side of the planet is going through a perpetual sauna.

Earth could not withstand the pressure experienced by KELT-9b. Its atmosphere is a deadly cauldron of molecular hydrogen, metal oxides and hydrides., which could never exist in our cosmic territory. In fact, it is so close to the big star that the unusual thing is that it did not vaporize instantly.

If the metals present in your atmosphere should not exist because of the high temperatures, what happens?

The heat from the daytime side could destroy the molecules, as the theory goes, but not the atoms of which they are made. If the winds sweep those atoms to the much colder night side, and they come together again to form the same types of molecules that they formed before, it could explain why they were detected in an atmosphere that would otherwise be impossible for them to be present. Finding out how many of these metals are in KELT-9b’s atmosphere can tell us where it came from and how it got to where it is.

“This suggests that some important physical processes, and that our traditional predictions for this planet may not be that accurate, but it is still too early to say, “the authors clarify.

Apart from this, the researchers expose that the gas escaping from its boiling atmosphere is being captured by its host star. This may mean that it was once a larger world, which over time suffered tremendous atmospheric loss. Perhaps it could even be a rocky core left over from a giant planet. The possible scenarios are many.

Taking into account that the Hubble telescope is already “older” for these purposes, astronomers will have to wait to study exoplanet atmospheres at other next-generation telescopes like the long-awaited Jamess Webb, whose launch is scheduled for October 2021.