Confinement is an opportunity to be more creative than ever. After all, we have no escape. If yeast is hard to find on the market these days because mankind has rediscovered baking, car photographers are not far behind and are also looking for ways to stay in shape. The case at hand is especially inspiring.

Look carefully, because the images that illustrate this news have a trick. They were not taken on the road, but inside a flat. The Lamborghini Huracán you see is actually a 1:18 scale model. The road is a simple moving treadmill wet with water to create the sensation of rain. And do you see those nets on the sides? They are really nets from a ping pong table.

The photographer and artist behind this creation is Kunal Kelkar, a professional photographer who works with brands of the caliber of Mercedes-Benz, Lexus or Jaguar on projects on an international scale or in his native India. Last week he shared this gallery, which he named ‘The Art of Running in the Rain ’, on the Instagram profile @theautofocus.

It turns out that Kelkar had worked with Lamborghini on a photo report in Italy for this March, so that he already had everything ready to travel to Europe when the coronavirus crisis forced him to change plans and confine himself within the limits of his home.

The same photographer explains that Lamborghini is his favorite supercar brand, so he was excited by the prospect of personally photographing the cars of his dreams. Since the Covid-19 has prevented it, it has found a way to momentarily replace that feeling.

“With world confinement, photographing cars on the street is ruled out,” he explains to Motortrend. “And since the gym has also closed, I have put on the treadmill at home. During a break I had a ‘eureka’ moment: I realized that the tape would be very similar to a moving road. I did some tests and the result was what I expected ”.

He took his photographs with a Fujifilm X-T3 camera with an X-Series 16-55 mm f / 2.8 lens. He used two bulbs for lighting and a led light bar for the ambient light. Rain is really a spray that generates a curtain of water. It took two hours to prepare the set, but the result is well worth it.

