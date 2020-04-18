OnePlus showed the planet its new devices just a few days ago. We have already been able to test them, both the OnePlus 8 As the OnePlus 8 Pro They are large terminals, with immense power and unique software. However, its price has risen noticeably, raising a question. What other mobiles can I buy just as powerful but cheaper?

We come to tell you about Redmi K30 Pro, a device that has the same Snapdragon 865, but you have the possibility to buy almost 500 euros cheaper than the OnePlus 8 Pro. We leave you a link where you can buy its version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

All the power of Redmi

The Redmi terminal has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. You will not find any interruption, the whole front is occupied by the panel thanks to the inclusion of a pop-up camera. In my opinion, it is the best alternative to notch, although it seems that it will disappear in the coming months.

Inside, the same processor that we find in the new OnePlus 8, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G. The Chinese device is situated as one of the most powerful of the moment, also accompanied by versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM. If you ask the most of a smartphone, this Redmi K30 Pro can be a very good option.

Redmi K30 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm

218 grams

6.67-inch AMOLED display

HDR10

Up to 1200 nits maximum brightness / 800 nits typical brightness

100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut

Corning Gorilla Glass 5



Resolution Full HD + (2400 × 1080 pixels)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

RAM6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1

CamerasRedmi K30 Pro Rear 64 MP 1 / 1.7 ″ Sony IMX686, 0.8μm, f / 1.69, 7P lens, OIS + 5 MP (50mm) telephoto + 2 MP macro + 13 MP 123 ° ultra-wide-angle. 8K video recording Frontal 20 MP pop-up with video at 120 FPS

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom edition Rear 64 MP 1 / 1.7 ″ Sony IMX686, 0.8μm, f / 1.69, 7P lens, OIS + 8 MP (50mm) telephoto + 2 MP macro + 1 3MP 123 ° ultra-wide-angle. 8K video recordingFrontal 20 MP pop-up with video at 120 FPS

Battery 4.700 mAh with 33W fast charge

OthersOptical fingerprint reader on screen, IP53 protection, infrared emitter

In the back of the new Redmi, a 64 megapixel main camera. It arrives next to a wide angle 13 megapixel, a telephoto lens 5 megapixel and a macro sensor 2 megapixel. On the other hand, the mechanical system of its front hides a 20 megapixel sensor, capable of recording video in slow motion. This Redmi K30 also incorporates a battery of 4,700 mAh, with a powerful 33W fast charge. We don’t forget additives like infrared emitter, something very complicated to see today.

There is not much more we can say, the Redmi K30 Pro is a very well designed device, with a large AMOLED screen and the most powerful processor of today. At the price we can find it, I don’t think there is a terminal that can stand up to it.

