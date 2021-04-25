This Philips Oil-Free Fryer fits a whole chicken, and it’s cheaper than ever at Amazon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Haven’t tried hot air fryers yet? They fry French fries or grill a chicken using just 10% of the oil from a traditional deep fryer.

There are many oil-free fryers cheap, but this is due to a feature that sometimes you do not realize until you start using them: their capacity is very small. They only allow you to cook a serving or serving and a half, so they barely serve one or two people.

The Philips AirFryer XL Essential oil-free fryer HD9270 / 90 is a family fryer with a capacity of 6.2 liters, available on Amazon at its minimum price, 127.59 euros. In February it cost 216 euros and in the Philips store it costs 160 euros, so it is a great opportunity to get an excellent healthy fryer, with all the guarantee of a reference brand with Philips.

Oil-free fryers they use hot air to achieve the same effect as a traditional fryer, that is, that the food is cooked and soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside. But they only use 10% oil. The result and the taste is the same, with the difference that the food has fewer calories, and it is much healthier.

This hot air fryer has a fairly large capacity, greater than 6L, which is much more than what is usual in its sector.

The main feature of the Philips AirFryer XL Essential hot air fryer is its capacity of 6.2 liters, and 1.2 Kg, which allows you to cook a whole chicken or prepare any other recipe, among the hundreds available, for the whole family (5 servings).

It uses a proprietary and patented hot air technology, Turbostar Rapid Air. And it is not only good for frying. It also bakes, grills, broils, and even reheats.

It has a function of heat preservation that allows you to keep food hot for 30 minutes, so it is not necessary to consume it just after finishing cooking.

Its cool-walled exterior prevents you from getting burned when you’re cooking, stops automatically when finished, has touch controls and an LED display, and You can wash it in the dishwasher.

