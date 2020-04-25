“If all the screens of the world are deprived of images, let’s fill in our walls!” This is the credo of the Home Cinema association, which manages the Parisian theater La Clef (34 Rue Daubenton, 75005) and has found an original way of showing films despite the confinement and closure of cinemas.

Every Friday evening at 9 p.m., the association broadcasts a classic. She has already programmed La Nuit du Chasseur with Robert Mitchum and L’An 01 by Jacques Doillon. The starless man, a western with Kirk Douglas, is scheduled for Friday evening. Each film is chosen because of its subject, linked to current events:

“We had programmed La Nuit du chasseur before the confinement and by pure coincidence, two children from the neighborhood proposed it to us. The film has a social dimension and describes the most precarious situation during the economic crisis of 1929”, explains to the Parisian Derek Woolfenden, president of the Home Cinema association.

“Make films like real sham”

“The Man who has no star is a western on the problem of private property and its abuse materialized by barbed wire,” he continues. “The idea is also to make a real window on the courtyard [d’Alfred Hitchcock, NDLR] by making films like real sham. “

Derek Woolfenden thus plans to screen “films where a vast bright blue sky stretches”, like Porco Rosso by Miyazaki, and to “transform a simple wall into a surrealist work à la Magritte”, as he revealed at Inrocks .

The initiative was applauded by Emmanuel Grégoire, first deputy of the Paris City Hall. Closed since April 2018, La Clef has been occupied since last September by the Home Cinema association, which has been fighting for the survival of this Parisian place and has lived there confined since March.