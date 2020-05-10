         This parasite is the first multicellular organism discovered that does not need oxygen to live.

Earlier this year, a group of researchers discovered a jellyfish-like parasite that does not have a mitochondrial genome, meaning that we are dealing with the first multicellular organism known to have this absence. That means he is not breathing; in fact vLive your life completely free from oxygen dependence.

This discovery is not only changing our understanding of how life can work here on Earth, but it could also have implications for the search for extraterrestrial life.

Henneguya salminicola

All of the cells in your body except red blood cells have large amounts of mitochondria, which are essential to the breathing process. They break down oxygen to make a molecule called adenosine triphosphate, which multicellular organisms use to drive cellular processes.

We know that there are adaptations that allow some organisms to thrive in low oxygen or hypoxic conditions. Some unicellular organisms have developed organelles related to mitochondria to perform anaerobic metabolism; but the possibility of exclusively anaerobic multicellular organisms was believed to be impossible.

Until a team of researchers led by Dayana Yahalomi, from Tel Aviv University in Israel, decided to re-examine a common salmon parasite called Henneguya salminicola.

It is a cnidario, which belongs to the same edge as corals, jellyfish and anemones. Although the cysts it creates in fish meat are unsightly, the parasites are not harmful and live with salmon throughout its life cycle. Hidden within its host, the little cnidario can survive quite hypoxic conditions. But it’s hard to know exactly how it does this without examining the creature’s DNA, so that’s what the researchers did, discovering that it had lost its mitochondrial genome. In addition, he had also lost aerobic respiration capacity and almost all the nuclear genes involved in transcription and replication of mitochondria.

These results show that here, at last, there is a multicellular organism that does not need oxygen to survive. Exactly how it survives remains a mystery. It may be extracting adenosine triphosphate from its host, but that has not yet been determined.

The discovery could help fisheries adapt their strategies to deal with the parasite; Although harmless to humans, no one wants to buy salmon riddled with strange little jellyfish. But it is also a great discovery for helping us understand how life works.

