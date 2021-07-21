This panoramic monitor is one of the best for teleworking, and cheap: it is on sale for only 179 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best-selling monitors in the last year has dropped in price to less than 200 euros, a good opportunity to get hold of it, especially if you work at home.

That teleworking skyrocketed with the onset of the pandemic is obvious, as is the fact that some of the essential elements for working from home also skyrocketed in prices, such as desk chairs, computers and monitors, although little little by little they start to go down for everyone

One of the best offers of the week, for example, is the one that leaves the LG 29WP500-B at only 179 euros, a real bargain if you think your monitor can be improved or if you just work on your laptop screen, something that is not recommended for a long time.

This 29 “widescreen monitor is perfect for viewing more information at a glance. It has Full HD resolution and an IPS panel with 75 Hz refresh rate.

This model normally costs 229 euros, so the discount is quite considerable, and with free shipping anywhere in Spain.

If you prefer, there is another option, and that is to select the closest store and see if there is a pickup available there. It is a free service that makes things much easier if you prefer to go physically to pick up your order to have it at home as soon as possible. After all, there are dozens of Media Markt stores in Spain.

It measures 29 “diagonally, although being a panoramic monitor this data is not as relevant as in models of other formats. What is certain is that it offers much more information at a glance, since you can even open several applications or windows in your screen without much trouble.

It also stands out for its brightness, 250 nits. In addition, it has an IPS panel with Full HD resolution, more than enough to work at home with all the guarantees you can wish for.

For the current price there are not many better options, and that is what a 29 “FHD monitor without a widescreen usually costs, so the savings in this offer are quite considerable.

