This pack of tablet and smartphone has 200 euros discount on Amazon

The duo formed by the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the Galaxy M11 drops 200 euros on Amazon.

Equip yourself in style with this offer from Samsung that offers you both a tablet and a smartphone with a 200 euro discount. The pack in question is made up of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Samsung Galaxy M11, and you can buy it for just 378 euros on Amazon. If we consider that only the tablet has an original price of 399 euros, it seems that buying this pack is more than profitable.

The tablet is a very good option on the market, with a very comfortable design for the grip, house brand processor and good autonomy. The other protagonist of the offer is the Galaxy M11, one of the cheapest mobiles of the firm. Its main hallmark of difference is autonomy, because you can use it several days without going through the charger. This is everything you need to know about both devices.

Take this pack of tablet and smartphone Samsung at the best price

First, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet mounts a 10.4-inch screen with Full HD + resolution. Your processor is a Exynos 9611, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. You will have no problem using the tablet for basic tasks such as watching series, even playing games. Your operating system is upgradeable to Android 11. In addition, it integrates a 7,040 mAh battery that offers a correct autonomy.

In this Samsung pack, the Galaxy M11 is also present, with a screen 6.4 inch LCD with HD + resolution, Octa-core 1.8 GHz processor, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage that you can expand with a microSD card. It has a triple rear camera with a 13 MP main sensor, but its most important feature is the 5,000 mAh battery that offers autonomy for several days.

You know, if you want to equip yourself with a good tablet and smartphone for day to day, this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and this Samsung Galaxy M11 go down to 378 euros altogether on Amazon.

Related topics: Deals, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our bargain channel @ chollosandro4all Join