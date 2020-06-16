The high demand in the digital market forces brands to rethink their strategy on websites and work on building better actions to facilitate the experience on these sites.

Today digital media are the best channels to communicate and carry out commercial actions, this at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has forced safekeeping at home.

As expected, this receipt has forced greater digital activity by users and the rest of the companies that have not yet migrated to this channel are already in it with advertising, online commerce and conversation through social networks.

Within Management Program – UX and Usability Web 2020 You will have a mix of resources that will offer you the answer to the needs that arise in the industry, becoming a professional with the training to implement appropriate metrics, analyzing results and with the possibility of improving campaign results and efficient budgets. in digital marketing.

With this Program you will be able to define, plan and execute a continuous improvement program focused on the client, with which you will be able to make the interpretation of results more efficient and the improvement in the experience they carry out once you have been able to understand the way in which people interact with the web platform, to make them intuitive, easier to operate and fluent in their interaction.

Within this Program you will obtain a diploma that has curricular value, you will be able to manage innovation in tangible results, you will have a greater number of opportunities for job growth and you will stay current in this industry.

The agenda is divided into two sessions, in the first:

Difference between UX and Usability.

Importance of implementing UX in the company.

Definition of KPIs for UX.

Usability metrics.

Generation of UX-based marketing strategies.

Key element in digital marketing: UX.

Interfaces and their use for mobile platforms.

Accessibility.

Research and design of user-centered content.

Information hierarchy.

Interaction design (IxD) – visual flows and call to action.

Within the second session:

Navigability.

Essential aspects of Information Architecture.

Interface design (UI) vs. User experience (UX).

Usability evaluation and user experience.

Ways to calculate the ROI of UX.

Presentation and communication of results of a UX study.

Success stories VS errors in UX and Usability.

UX evolution and trends.

