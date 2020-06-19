The pharma market is at the forefront of all kinds of events, which have made it a key industry in the life of the consumer.

The havoc that the COVID-19 pandemic has left has turned the pharma industry into a transcendental one in the day to day of the market and to this extent have been the strategies of these brands, in order to create products and services, which have ended being indispensable in the world, to face this pandemic.

One aspect that we cannot lose sight of is the one that reveals to us the capacity that health and pharma brands find, being able to be relevant in the market and to achieve standing out, an aspect that we cannot lose sight of when dedicating ourselves to marketing, is the scope of this industry based on the reality we live in.

Given this opportunity, we have before us a complex number of trends, through which pharma and health have become key players in order to identify the work that there is for both brands and the way in which we can identify ourselves with consumers.

Faced with this scenario, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the capacity that these industries have found and the potential that there is to work in them.

Because of this you can’t miss the Online Diploma in Pharmaceutical Marketing that starts on June 30, where you can understand the changes that are happening in the pharma industry and the opportunity that your agency or company has to adapt to the new sales regulations that have been developed in this market.

Download the brochure

Within this Diploma you can have a more concise view of the Mexican consumer, understanding the elements that lead him to make a purchase. Cons with ideas that help you in strategic planning, you can develop new actions to displace products and learn to create communities interested in the health sector.

Module 1: Connect with the Mexican consumer

Mexicans’ health habits

How to connect with the Mexican consumer?

The omnichannel consumer

How to use consumer insights?

The mobile consumer experience

Trends in society

Module 2: Strategic planning in the pharmaceutical industry

How to build a strong brand in the healthcare industry?

Elements of a strategy in the pharmaceutical industry

Selection of media according to the type of advertising permit

How to determine the correct marketing budget?

Results measurement

Module 3: Point of Sale Marketing

The role of communication in a pharmacy

How to create a point of sale strategy for OTC and prescription?

How to create a brand experience in a pharmacy?

How to be an omnichannel retailer?

The office as a marketing tool

New technologies applied to retail in pharmacies.

Module 4: Social networks in the pharmaceutical industry

Elements of a successful social media strategy

How to create your own communities in social networks?

Big data, the new player in social networks

How to develop a good storytelling strategy on social networks?

How to integrate influencers in the pharmaceutical industry?

Module 5: Digital Marketing in Health

The digital world and patients

Digital advertising opportunities for the health sector

SEO / Marketing Automation / Mobile Marketing / Native Advertising / e-Commerce

WhatsApp and Chatbots for the benefit of your medical business

Trends in digital marketing

Pay your registration online

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299