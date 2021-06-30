This OnePlus with 5G drops its price, you can take it for less than 250 euros

The OnePlus smartphone comes at a more than tempting price.

You have the possibility of receiving one of the latest OnePlus launches at home for less than you expect. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is at your fingertips for only 245 euros on AliExpress, you just need to apply the coupon 22FAST to get you the best price.

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a screen that exceeds 6.4 inches, one of the Qualcomm processors Y 3 rear cameras. We tell you everything you need to know about him.

Buy the OnePlus Nord CE 5G at the best price

The Chinese terminal arrives next to a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, a chip that will have no problem moving your day-to-day applications. This OnePlus also incorporates a triple rear camera, a battery of 4,500 mAh And till 5G connectivity.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.43 ″ Full HD + 90 Hz AMOLED screen 3 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery and 30W 3.5mm jack, NFC, FM radio, 5G

