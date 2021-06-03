This OnePlus mobile has never been so cheap, take it at half price for a limited time

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G can be yours for 178 euros with a limited coupon from AliExpress.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is at your fingertips for only 178 euros using the coupon 2TOPATI21 on AliExpress. This is a unique offer, which leaves the Nord N10 at half price and also at the lowest price we have seen so far. Of course, you can only take advantage of it Limited Time, since the validity of the coupon expires on Saturday the 5th in the morning.

This OnePlus smartphone is a great choice for less than 180 euros. Equip a large screen with 90 Hz, processor Snapdragon 690 with 6 GB of RAM and a 64 MP main camera. If you want to buy the OnePlus Nord N10 5G you have to know more data, as it hides many more surprises under its chassis.

Buy the cheapest OnePlus Nord N10 5G

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G has, first of all, a screen of 6.49 inch highly fluid thanks to 90 Hz refresh rate. The processor is hidden inside Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 which, together with 6 GB of RAM, offer a solvent performance, being able to run even heavy games. Its internal storage is 128 GB, although you can expand it up to 512 GB by microSD.

The terminal on offer also equips four cameras, the main one being 64 MP. It is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide angle, a 2 MP macro, and a 2 MP monochrome lens. Finally, the Nord N10 5G mounts a 4,300 mAh battery that charges in just one hour thanks to the 30W fast charge. You can learn more in our review of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

6.49-inch LCD screen, 90 Hz Qualcomm Snapdragon 690, with 5G modem 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB expandable storage Four rear cameras 4,300 mAh battery with 30W fast charge Rear fingerprint reader, NFC, dual stereo speaker

