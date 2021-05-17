This OnePlus falls to 105 euros, but only for a limited time

The OnePlus Nord N100 is a spectacular buy at this price.

One of the cheapest OnePlus it can be yours at a discount. You have the opportunity to take the OnePlus Nord N100 for just over 100 euros with the help of AliExpress.

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a panel that exceeds 6.5 inches, one of the processors manufactured by Qualcomm, 3 rear cameras and other cool features. We tell you everything you need to know.

Buy the cheapest OnePlus N100

The OnePlus smartphone has a 6.52-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, a processor with which you will not have problems on a day-to-day basis. This OnePlus N100 also incorporates a triple rear camera and a battery of 5,000 mAh.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.52 ″ HD IPS screen + 3 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery 3.5mm jack

