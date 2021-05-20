this OnePlus beast slumps on AliExpress

The OnePlus 8T is one of the best purchases you can make at this price.

The OnePlus 8T is at your fingertips for only 386 euros if you take advantage of this AliExpress offer. The OnePlus smartphone arrives with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, some numbers not negligible. You just have to apply the coupon MAYES40 to get the best price.

The Asian terminal has a 120 Hz display, the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 4 rear cameras Y OxygenOS per flag. We tell you everything you need to know about the OnePlus device.

Buy the OnePlus 8T at the best price

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with one of the most powerful processors of recent times, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. You can get the most out of it with the most demanding applications. It also incorporates a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. This OnePlus 8T also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 4,500 mAh with fast charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 658 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.55 ″ Full HD + and 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 65W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

