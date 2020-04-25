“This one must be shot in the head”: the threat to a traffic inspector | Rosario3.com | Rosario news, all the information instantly, with sports and entertainment

A young motorcyclist was delayed this Friday at a vehicle control, where the vehicle was removed for lack of documentation. Then he regained his freedom

A young woman was delayed this Friday afternoon in Villa Gobernador Gálvez for having threatened to kill a traffic inspector during a control operation. According to the complaint filed, he took a photo of the agent and then sent a voice message to a contact asking him to hit “a shot in the head”. She was transferred to the 26th police station and then he was released.

According to the complaint made by the inspector to the 26th police station, the 18-year-old girl began to insult the control personnel after they sent the motorcycle to the municipal yard for lack of documentation in an operation that took place in Filippini and Guido Spano.

“You have to shoot this man in the head”, the young woman said to a contact after taking a photo of the agent, always according to the complaint made by the control agent.

The driver then regained her freedom. His cell phone and motorcycle were hijacked.

