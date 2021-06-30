this oil-free fryer on sale to celebrate

The Inssky oil-free fryer is the ideal device for cooking chicken wings in a healthier way.

This June 29 is celebrated the International Chicken Wing Day, and as good lovers of this food, we want to celebrate it by recommending an ideal device to cook it. It is a Inssky brand oil-free fryer, which will allow you to cook this and many other foods without dirtying the kitchen with oil. Its price is 149.99 euros, but at the moment it goes down to 115.99 euros on Amazon.

This special day has been celebrated since June 29, 1977, when the mayor of the city of Buffalo (United States) wanted to acknowledge its popularity by declaring it Chicken Wing Day. Since then, lovers of this dish commemorate its existence every June 29. We are not going to be less, and we do it by talking to you about this oil-free fryer on sale on Amazon.

Cook your chicken wings with this oil-free fryer on sale

This oil-free fryer can prepare your dishes with the same flavor and juiciness as an oil fryer, but in a healthier way. In addition to frying, with it you can preheat, keep warm and defrost the food you introduce. For this it has a 1700W power, plus a 5.5 liter capacity in its square basket.

On the LED screen you can choose between 7 cooking programs, the temperature (between 80-200ºC), adjust the process time and also choose the delay start function. This Inssky oil-free fryer arrives with a 32 recipe book that will give you many ideas when it comes to cooking. By the way, you can easily remove its basket and wash it in the dishwasher.

And this is all that this oil-free fryer offers you, ideal for preparing your food, such as chicken wings, in a healthier way and without making the kitchen so dirty. Its price? Take advantage now, because it is on sale for 115.99 euros on Amazon.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our bargains channel @ chollosandro4all Join