This oil-free fryer is cheap: it costs 38 euros and is shipped free from Spain thanks to a discount coupon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It is likely that you need much more free time to enjoy the summer and the good weather, and you require the help of some type of kitchen robot to be able to make very delicious dishes. So if you love fried potatoes or crispy chicken, you may be interested in a fryer that right now has AliExpress very cheap in price and with which you can conquer anyone’s palate.

It is not necessary to buy an expensive food processor to make the best food dishes, and for example this Bear brand fryer can be found right now on sale in one of the official AliExpress stores and that you can receive at home in just three days.

This oil-free fryer is only € 38.98 if you apply a discount coupon, and best of all, you can receive it in the comfort of your home in just three days and with it a new way of cooking.

This smart fryer that does not require oil to cook only costs € 38.98, and on top of that with free shipping to Spain

This smart fryer is oil free, which makes use of hot air to cook dishes as good as French fries, chicken wings, pork ribs and a lot more food.

The remarkable thing about the offer to buy this smart fryer is that it only stays at € 38.98 if you include the code in the purchase process SDBEAR10, and that we invite you to use because it has limited units, although there are still a few available.

This oil-free fryer is very easy to use, however we will allow you to fully customize all our dishes with a timer and temperature control, both automatic for pre-defined dishes as well as manual if you want to give it your personal touch.

It is also very easy to clean, disassemble and move, and thanks to its capacity over 3 lYou will be able to create dishes for more than four people, so you can make good meals or dinners during all these months of de-escalation.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.