This oil-free fryer cooks for several people and is on sale at Amazon | Technology

If you want an oil-free fryer and you don’t want to spend a lot of money, pay attention because this offer interests you. This Aigostar model has good performance and has dropped in price on Amazon a few days ago.

The oil-free fryer is the hottest appliance and everyone wants one. Eating healthier and avoiding excess fat has become a trend around the world, and the air fryer has become one of the most desired kitchen appliances.

This is being noticed in the market, and for months the cheapest oil-free fryers have been out of stock in all stores. If you still don’t have one and you don’t want to spend a lot of money on your purchase, take advantage of the price reduction of the Aigostar Hayden Pro, which is now on Amazon for 69.99 euros.

Considering that it is difficult to find a diet fryer for less than 80 euros right now, it is a good buy. In addition, until a few days ago this appliance cost 74.99 euros, so you can take advantage to buy it cheaper.

The Aigostar Hayden Pro has a power of 1,500 W and is capable of cooking at an adjustable temperature of between 80 and 200 ºC. It also has a timer that allows you to set the cooking time and then turn off the fryer.

It can cook food, as well as reheat or defrost it, so it is very versatile. At the top you have a guide that indicates the ideal temperature to cook the main types of food, and you can also see the approximate time when they will be ready.

This oil-free fryer is equipped with a 3.5 liter basket, so it offers you significantly more capacity than the cheaper models, which usually have between 1.5 and 2 liters. Therefore, allows you to cook more servings at the same time, so it is ideal if you need to prepare food for more people.

And do not worry about cleaning because it is very simple. The basket is coated with a non-stick material, so the food does not stick, and it is suitable for the dishwasher.

